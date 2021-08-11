Lidera Justin Bieber nominaciones de los VMA's
Grupo REFORMAMTV anunció este miércoles las nominaciones para los MTV Video Music Awards 2021, con Justin Bieber en la cima como el artista con más menciones de este año. Recibió un total de siete nominaciones, incluyendo Artista del Año y Mejor Canción Pop, por "Peaches", seguido de cerca por Megan Thee Stallion, con seis.
Otros fuertes contendientes serán Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon y Lil Nas X. Además, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI y 24kGoldn recibieron múltiples nominaciones por primera ocasión.
Los MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's) de 2021 regresarán a la ciudad de Nueva York el domingo 12 de septiembre, y se transmitirán en vivo desde el Barclays Center a 180 países en todo el mundo.
Un comunicado de prensa reveló que que esta será una de las primeras ceremonias de premios que cuenten con público en vivo en Nueva york desde que la ciudad reabrió, agregando que la salud y la seguridad de los artistas, fans, staff y acompañantes tendrán la más alta prioridad.
A partir del martes y hasta el viernes 3 de septiembre, los fans podrán votar por sus favoritos en 14 categorías, visitando vma.mtv.com.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS 2021
Video del Año
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" - Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) - OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits" - Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Columbia Records
The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears" - XO / Republic Records
Artista del Año
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber - Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion - 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records
Taylor Swift - Republic Records
Canción del Año
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood" - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open" - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS - "Dynamite" - BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" - Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa - "Levitating" - Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license" - Geffen Records
Mejor Artista Nuevo
24kGoldn - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon - Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI - Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records
Polo G - Columbia Records
Saweetie - Warner Records
Actuación PUSH del año
Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?" - Columbia Records
Ashnikko - "Daisy" - Warner Records
SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous" - Godd Complexx / HITCO
24kGoldn - "Coco" - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
JC Stewart - "Break My Heart" - Elektra Music Group
Latto - "Sex Lies" - RCA Records
Madison Beer - "Selfish" - Epic Records / Sing It Loud
The Kid LAROI - "WITHOUT YOU" - Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license" - Geffen Records
girl in red "Serotonin" - world in red / AWAL
Fousheé - "my slime" - RCA Records
jxdn - "Think About Me" - DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
Mejor Colaboración
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood" - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" - Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later" - OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches" - Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner" - RCA Records
Mejor Pop
Ariana Grande - "positions" - Republic Records
Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am" - Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS - "Butter" - BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness" - Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches" - Def Jam
Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u" - Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes - "Wonder" - Island Records
Taylor Swift - "willow" - Republic Records
Mejor Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" - Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later" - OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)" - Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum" - N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G - "RAPSTAR" - Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "FRANCHISE" - Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Mejor Rock
Evanescence - "Use My Voice" - BMG
Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame" - Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer - "Last Train Home" - Columbia Records
The Killers - "My Own Soul's Warning" - Island
Kings Of Leon - "The Bandit" - RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz - "Raise Vibration" - Roxie Records / BMG
Mejor Alternativo
Bleachers - "Stop Making This Hurt" - RCA Records
Glass Animals - "Heat Waves" - Republic Records
Imagine Dragons - "Follow You" - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - "my ex's best friend" - Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots - "Shy Away" - Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - "transparentsoul" - MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
Mejor Latino
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - "Dákiti" - The Orchard
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - "Lo Vas A Olvidar" - Darkroom / Interscope Records
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - "GIRL LIKE ME" - Epic Records
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" - Universal Music Latino / NEON16
Karol G - "Bichota" - Universal Music Latino
Maluma - "Hawái" - Sony Music US Latin
Mejor R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open" - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy" - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon - "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" - Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - "Come Through" - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA - "Good Days" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Mejor K-POP
(G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi" - Republic Records
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS - "Butter" - BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X - "Gambler" - Starship Entertainment
SEVENTEEN - "Ready to love" - Pledis Entertainment
TWICE - "Alcohol-Free" - JYP Entertainment Company
Mejor Video Nuevo
Billie Eilish - "Your Power" - Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato - "Dancing With The Devil" - Island
H.E.R. - "Fight For You" - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful" - Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - "Entrepreneur" - Columbia Records
