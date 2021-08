Pierde Tri en penales ante Brasil; busca bronce contra Japón

BOA, BRASIL 🇧🇷



AN ABSOLUTE NAIL-BITER! 🔥



Brazil is into the #football #gold medal match at #Tokyo2020



After a goalless two hours, the Brazilians prevailed 4-1 in the penalty shootout against Mexico 🥵#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/d0X2OxHPv2