Alejandro Morales, Juan Carlos Ruiz y Antonio Luengas
Gregorio Espinoza, Homero Gómez, Armando Dávila, Gabriel Vega y Mario Jaramillo
Eugenio Guerra, Gabriel Derbez, Mauricio Gámez e Iván Vilaseño
Mauricio Monárrez
CAMPEONES TERRALTA COUNTRY CLUB de la Copa Challenge
Víctor Gutiérrez, Mauricio Wise y César Abis TERRALTA
Enrique Llaguno LAS MISIONES
Guillermo Farías, Mauricio Martínez y Ricardo Manllo CAMPESTRE MTY
Adrián Morales y Américo Martínez CAMPESTRE MTY
Gerardo Sierra, Antonio Garza, Manuel Gutiérrez y José Luis Peralta CAMPEONES Categoría C TERRALTA
Eduardo Taylor, Rolando Vanegas y Joel Zorrilla TERRALTA
Jorge Sagaón, Alberto Bejar y José Luis Sagaón LAS MISIONES
José Luis Farías 1er. Lugar TERRALTA MTY
Armando Dávila
David Fuentes Alanís 1er. Lugar
Alberto García Lozano 1er. Lugar
Luis Homero Carrales HOLE IN ONE
Paulino Canseco 1er. Lugar
Ricardo Dávila
Roberto Sánchez
Carlos Gerardo Frías
Heriberto Montiel
Copa Challenge de Golf INTERCLUBES CABALLEROS ZONA NORTE
Gregorio Espinoza, Homero Gómez, Armando Dávila, Gabriel Vega y Mario Jaramillo
Mauricio Monárrez, Armando Dávila, José Luis Farías y Juan Carlos Ruiz
Alejandro Morales
Eugenio Garza, Fernando Angulo, Homero Gómez y Alejandro Morales
José Luis Farías
